Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Rises By 13.7%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sunoco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

SUN traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 454,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,467. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

