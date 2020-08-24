Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Grows By 21.1%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THQ stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

