Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 17.6%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.94. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

