Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Decreases By 14.4%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 1,301,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

