Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $30.72 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises about 14.9% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned 0.60% of Stericycle worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stericycle by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 481,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.94. 6,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

