Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.76 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.