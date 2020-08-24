Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. HSBC downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of SHI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

