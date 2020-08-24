SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,376.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 68.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

