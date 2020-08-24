SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Second-quarter results were impacted by higher costs and provisions along with lower interest income. Rising costs due to investment in technology and efforts to introduce products impede bottom-line growth. Also, over-dependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is concerning. Further, the company's unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, Sallie Mae has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in remaining. Rising net interest income, with support from higher average loans balance, might aid top-line growth. Also, focus on deepening ties with existing customers and build new ones is likely to aid long-term growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,828.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

