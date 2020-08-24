Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

