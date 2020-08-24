Smith Moore & CO. Sells 208 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,510,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $111.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

