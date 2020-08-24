Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.