Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

SDXAY opened at $14.51 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

