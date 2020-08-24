South State CORP. Acquires 1,181 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

South State CORP. lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 432,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,781. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

