South State CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

South State CORP. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after buying an additional 288,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $584.04. 416,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $605.72. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

