South State CORP. Buys 1,772 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $5,234,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.53.

INTU stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.03. 5,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $322.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day moving average of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

