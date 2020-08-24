South State CORP. Buys Shares of 25,170 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 5,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

