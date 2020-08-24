South State CORP. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 53.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 7.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in International Paper by 11.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 6,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 194.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

IP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.