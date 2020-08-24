South State CORP. Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

South State CORP. cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.45. 2,208,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

