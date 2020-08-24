South State CORP. Grows Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Southern by 5,946.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

