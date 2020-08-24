South State CORP. Has $1.83 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,381 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,994. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.19 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.