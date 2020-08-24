South State CORP. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. 46,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

