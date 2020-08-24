South State CORP. Has $626,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Linde were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.25 on Monday, hitting $249.55. 9,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,612. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

