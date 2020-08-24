South State CORP. Has $654,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,099. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $249.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

