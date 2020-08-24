South State CORP. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36.

