South State CORP. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. 83,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

