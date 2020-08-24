South State CORP. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

South State CORP. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

