South State CORP. Lowers Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

NYSE BA traded up $4.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920,714. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

