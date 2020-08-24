South State CORP. Lowers Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.59. 1,645,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.