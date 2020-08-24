South State CORP. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after buying an additional 503,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 295,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

