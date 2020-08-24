South State CORP. Purchases 138 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

South State CORP. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after acquiring an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.40. 11,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,084. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

