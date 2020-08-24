South State CORP. Purchases 184 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

South State CORP. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,764. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.