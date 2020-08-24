South State CORP. Purchases 215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,425. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

