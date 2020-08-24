South State CORP. Purchases 470 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 167,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.0% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,340. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.