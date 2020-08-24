South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

South State CORP. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $266,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 80.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

