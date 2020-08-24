South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $8.27 on Monday, hitting $675.82. 355,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,286. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.64. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $677.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.