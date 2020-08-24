South State CORP. Sells 1,753 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 2,925,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

