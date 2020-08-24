South State CORP. Sells 180 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

South State CORP. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 66.6% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,413. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

