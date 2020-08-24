South State CORP. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 1,645,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

