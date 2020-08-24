South State CORP. Sells 242 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after buying an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.82. 763,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

