South State CORP. Sells 431 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

PM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.45. 7,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.