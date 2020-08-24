South State CORP. Sells 7,132 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $626,131. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. 6,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

