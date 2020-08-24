South State CORP. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.