South State CORP. Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. 46,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

