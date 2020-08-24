South State CORP. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

MS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,406,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

