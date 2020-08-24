South State CORP. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

South State CORP. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

