S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $363.79, with a volume of 1606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

