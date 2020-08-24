SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

