SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.32

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.