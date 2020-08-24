SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

